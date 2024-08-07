5 Thaler 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2997 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

