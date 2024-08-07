Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2997 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1828 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
