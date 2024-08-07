Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1828 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 5 Thaler 1828 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2997 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (4)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1828 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

