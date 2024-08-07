Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1825 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1825 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 5 Thaler 1825 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4854 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Spink - January 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2015
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1825 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search