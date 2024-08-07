Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1825 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1825 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4854 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Künker (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
