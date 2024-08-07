Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4861 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

