Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4861 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (10)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search