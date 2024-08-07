Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2685 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Coin Cabinet - December 2, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1827 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 2 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search