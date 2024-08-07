Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1827 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2685 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
