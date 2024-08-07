Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place March 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
