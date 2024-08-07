2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place March 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (10) VF (7) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (1)