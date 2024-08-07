Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place March 8, 2006.

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Rauch - December 7, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction JMPG - December 2, 2012
Seller JMPG
Date December 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
