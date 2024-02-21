10 Thaler 1822 B. Copper (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 with mark B. Copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2471 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition VF (3)