Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1822 B. Copper (Hanover, George IV)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 with mark B. Copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2471 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
