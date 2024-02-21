Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1822 B. Copper (Hanover, George IV)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 10 Thaler 1822 B Copper - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1822 B Copper - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 with mark B. Copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2471 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

