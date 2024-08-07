Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1830 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1830 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32612 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2851 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

