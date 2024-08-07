10 Thaler 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32612 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

