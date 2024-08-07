Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1830 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32612 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2851 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
