10 Thaler 1829 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20960 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2418 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
