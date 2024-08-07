Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1829 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1829 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1829 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20960 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2418 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Goldberg - January 29, 2019
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Goldberg - January 29, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Spink - September 24, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1829 B at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1829 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search