10 Thaler 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

