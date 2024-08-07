Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1578 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
12
