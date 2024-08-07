Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1828 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1828 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1578 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Spink - November 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

