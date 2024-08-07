Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1827 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1827 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1827 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place July 27, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2016
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2015
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 B at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1827 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search