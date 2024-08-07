Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1827 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place July 27, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search