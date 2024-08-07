10 Thaler 1827 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place July 27, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (9) VF (8) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6)