10 Thaler 1824 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 11, 2018.

Сondition XF (9) VF (8)