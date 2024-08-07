Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1824 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 11, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1540 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
