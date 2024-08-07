Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1824 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1824 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1824 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 11, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1540 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Schulman - May 12, 2016
Seller Schulman
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction WAG - December 28, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1824 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

