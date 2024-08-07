Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1823 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4069 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1851 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search