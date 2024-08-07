Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1823 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1823 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1823 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4069 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1851 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2016
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Dorotheum - May 19, 2016
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Spink - September 23, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction Leu - October 29, 2000
Seller Leu
Date October 29, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1823 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1823 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search