Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1822 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34700 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3297 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
