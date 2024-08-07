Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1822 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1822 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1822 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34700 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3297 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1822 B at auction Leu - October 29, 2000
Seller Leu
Date October 29, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

