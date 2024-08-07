Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1821 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1821 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1821 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4844 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1821 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1553 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1821 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search