10 Thaler 1821 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4844 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
