Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1827 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1827 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1827 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,74 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Russiancoin - April 5, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

