4 Pfennig 1827 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (3)