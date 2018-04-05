Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1827 C (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,74 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1827 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
