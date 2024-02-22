2 Pfennig 1830 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1830 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6051 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)