Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1828 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1828 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1828 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR

