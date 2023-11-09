2 Pfennig 1828 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1828 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) No grade (8)