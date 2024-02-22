Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1827 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1827 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1827 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1827 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6040 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1827 C at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1827 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

