2 Pfennig 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1826 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2848 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) No grade (2)