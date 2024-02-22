Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1826 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2848 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
