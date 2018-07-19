Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1826 C (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1826 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 200. Bidding took place July 19, 2018.
