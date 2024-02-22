2 Pfennig 1824 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1824 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) No grade (1)