Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1824 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1824 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1824 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1824 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1824 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1824 C at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1824 C at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

