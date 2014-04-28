Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1822 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1822 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1822 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1822 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place September 6, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1822 C at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1822 C at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1822 C at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1822 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search