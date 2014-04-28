2 Pfennig 1822 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1822 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place September 6, 2015.

Сondition XF (3)