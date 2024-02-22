Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1821 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1821 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1821 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: MONETA NOVA Frits A. Bodde e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1821 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6018 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1821 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1821 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search