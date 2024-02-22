Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1821 C (Hanover, George IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1821 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6018 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
