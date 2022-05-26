Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1829 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1829 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1829 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 18,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1829 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1829 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1829 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1829 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 28, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1829 B at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
