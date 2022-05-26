1 Pfennig 1829 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1829 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) No grade (1)