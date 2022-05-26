Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1829 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 18,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1829 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
