Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1828 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1828 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 18,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
