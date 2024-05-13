Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 18,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search