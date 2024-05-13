1 Pfennig 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (4)