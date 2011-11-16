1 Pfennig 1828 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1)