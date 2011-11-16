Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1828 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1828 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1828 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 18,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1828 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

