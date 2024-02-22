1 Pfennig 1827 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1827 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)