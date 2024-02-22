Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1827 C (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 18,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1827 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
