Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1826 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1826 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 18,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1826 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2123 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

