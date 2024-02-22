1 Pfennig 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1826 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2123 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1)