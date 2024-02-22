Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 18,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1826 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2123 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
