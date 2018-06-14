1 Pfennig 1825 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1825 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (1)