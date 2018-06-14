Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1825 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1825 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1825 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 18,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1825 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1825 C at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1825 C at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1825 C at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

