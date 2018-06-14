Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1825 C (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 18,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1825 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
