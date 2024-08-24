1 Pfennig 1824 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1824 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.

Сondition AU (1)