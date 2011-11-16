Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1822 C (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 18,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
