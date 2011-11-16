Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1822 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1822 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1822 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 18,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1822 C at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1822 C at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1822 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

