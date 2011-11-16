Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/4 Stuber 1825 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1/4 Stuber
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Stuber 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
