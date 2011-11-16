Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/4 Stuber 1825 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/4 Stuber 1825 - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/4 Stuber 1825 - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/4 Stuber
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
