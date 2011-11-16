1/4 Stuber 1825 (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1825 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)