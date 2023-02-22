Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/4 Stuber 1824 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/4 Stuber 1824 - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/4 Stuber 1824 - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/4 Stuber
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1824 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1824 at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Stuber 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

