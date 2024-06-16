Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Mariengroschen 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse Mariengroschen 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,35 - 1,48 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - April 5, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George III Coins of Hanover in 1814 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search