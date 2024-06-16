Mariengroschen 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)