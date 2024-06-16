Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Mariengroschen 1814 C (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,35 - 1,48 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Mariengroschen 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
