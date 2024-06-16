Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1815 H (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1815 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1815 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2118 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 H at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

