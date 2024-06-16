4 Pfennig 1815 H (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2118 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (4)