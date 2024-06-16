Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1815 H (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1815
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1815 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2118 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
