Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1815 C (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1815
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
