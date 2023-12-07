4 Pfennig 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1706 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (2)