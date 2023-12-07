Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1706 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 C at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 C at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

