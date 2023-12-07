Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1814 C (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1706 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
