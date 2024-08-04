Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 with mark C.H.H.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 420 CZK
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
