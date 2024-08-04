Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 with mark C.H.H.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 420 CZK
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 7, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 7, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction London Coin Galleries - June 2, 2017
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date June 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1818 C.H.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

