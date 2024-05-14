Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1814 C (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (10)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (16)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (32)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (24)
- TimeLine Auctions (3)
- UBS (5)
- WAG (28)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search