Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (16)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (32)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (24)
  • TimeLine Auctions (3)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (28)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 30, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1814 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George III Coins of Hanover in 1814 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search