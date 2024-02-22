Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1813 C (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
