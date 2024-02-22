Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1813 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction CNG - May 8, 2007
Seller CNG
Date May 8, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

