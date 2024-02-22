2/3 Thaler 1813 C (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (9) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)