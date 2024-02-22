Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1818 H (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1818 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
