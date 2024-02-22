1/24 Thaler 1818 H (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1818 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (2)