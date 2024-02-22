Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1818 H (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1818 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1818 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Monnaies d‘Antan

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1818 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1818 H at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1818 H at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1818 H at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1818 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1818 H at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George III Coins of Hanover in 1818 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search