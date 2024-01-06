Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1814 C (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2830 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
