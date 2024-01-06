Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2830 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1814 C at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1814 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1814 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1814 C at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1814 C at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

