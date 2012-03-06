Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1815 C (Hanover, George III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1815 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1815 C at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1815 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

