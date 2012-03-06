1/12 Thaler 1815 C (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1815 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition XF (2)