1/12 Thaler 1815 C (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1815 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
