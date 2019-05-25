Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1814 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1811 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1814 C at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1814 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

