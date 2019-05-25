1/12 Thaler 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1814 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1811 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)