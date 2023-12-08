Pattern 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Pattern 2/3 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3533 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) AU (7) XF (5) No grade (1)