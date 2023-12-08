Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Pattern 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Pattern 2/3 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3533 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
3013 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
