Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Pattern 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Hanover, George III)

Obverse Pattern 2/3 Thaler 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse Pattern 2/3 Thaler 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Pattern 2/3 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3533 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
3013 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1813 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

