5 Thaler 1814 C "Type 1814-1815". Silver (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 with mark C. Silver. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service ANACS (1)