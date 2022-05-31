Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1814 C "Type 1814-1815". Silver (Hanover, George III)
Variety: Silver
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 with mark C. Silver. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 12, 2018
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
