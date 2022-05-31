Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1814 C "Type 1814-1815". Silver (Hanover, George III)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 5 Thaler 1814 C "Type 1814-1815" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 5 Thaler 1814 C "Type 1814-1815" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 with mark C. Silver. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Heritage - April 12, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 12, 2018
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George III Coins of Hanover in 1814 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
