Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1813 T.W.. Copper (Hanover, George III)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. Copper - Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. Copper - Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,53 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 with mark T.W.. Copper. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Stephen Album - January 16, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 16, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

