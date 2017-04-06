5 Thaler 1813 T.W.. Copper (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 with mark T.W.. Copper. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

