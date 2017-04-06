Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1813 T.W.. Copper (Hanover, George III)
Variety: Copper
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 with mark T.W.. Copper. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 16, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
