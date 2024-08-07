5 Thaler 1814 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 with mark T.W.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5140 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (16) VF (28) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (16)

Leu (2)

Möller (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Rapp (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)