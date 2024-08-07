Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1814 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 with mark T.W.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5140 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2022.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 670 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1252 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
