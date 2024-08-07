Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1814 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 with mark T.W.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5140 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2022.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 670 CHF
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1252 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Rapp - November 14, 2017
Seller Rapp
Date November 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 T.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

