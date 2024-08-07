Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1813 T.W. (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 with mark T.W.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
