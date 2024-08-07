Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1813 T.W. (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 with mark T.W.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 T.W. at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

