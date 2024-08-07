5 Thaler 1813 T.W. (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1813 with mark T.W.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (9) AU (20) XF (23) VF (42) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) PF66 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (3) PF62 (4) PF40 (1) CAMEO (9) Service NGC (18) PCGS (6) ICG (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Busso Peus (4)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (3)

Heritage (14)

Hong Kong (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (31)

Leu (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (8)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (8)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (2)

Westfälische (4)