5 Thaler 1815 C "Type 1814-1815" (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
